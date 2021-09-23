ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 450,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.7 days.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on ESR Cayman in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESR Cayman stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. ESR Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14.

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

