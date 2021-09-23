Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 95.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $6,554,000. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

