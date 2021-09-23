Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,945 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

ARKK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.18. 185,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,649,597. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00.

