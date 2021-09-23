Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $17,687,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 164.3% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 121,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 302.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $57.17. 5,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,819. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $72.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

