ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 149,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.53. ePlus has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Get ePlus alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PLUS shares. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $73,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2,550.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 110,063 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.