EOSDT (EOSDT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.63 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $1,082.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOSDT has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00072321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00171663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00114347 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.29 or 0.07010639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,564.56 or 1.00126767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.11 or 0.00797772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002643 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.