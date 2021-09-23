Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,783 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ovintiv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 132.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Ovintiv stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

