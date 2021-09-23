Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,837,000 after buying an additional 863,149 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

