Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,394 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNL opened at $25.54 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 54.34.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNL. Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

