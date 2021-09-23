Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHDG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.