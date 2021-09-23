Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 128,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 55,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.05 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.81.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

