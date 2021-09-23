Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 577,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,858,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.43% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.97. 307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,844. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29.

