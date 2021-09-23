Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $8.89 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,621,000 after buying an additional 314,333 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,079. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.92. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

