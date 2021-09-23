Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,434. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

