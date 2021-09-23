EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EME stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average is $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

