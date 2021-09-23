Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.83

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.83 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 155.70 ($2.03). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 154.60 ($2.02), with a volume of 461,571 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Elementis alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £899.35 million and a P/E ratio of 110.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.18.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.