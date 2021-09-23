Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.670-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $808 million-$814 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.10 million.Elastic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.150 EPS.

ESTC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.99. 3,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.39. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.25.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 514,698 shares of company stock valued at $84,959,034. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

