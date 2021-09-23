eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 74.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EFTR opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

