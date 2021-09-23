Edward Muransky Buys 9,096 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

