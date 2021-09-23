Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration.

Several other research firms have also commented on DEA. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $978,150. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

