Dynamic Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and $24.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,214.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.33 or 0.07051608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00367844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.71 or 0.01248898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00117080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.42 or 0.00551714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.16 or 0.00567303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00336765 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.