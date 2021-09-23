DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Trading Up 14.1%

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)’s share price was up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42.

About DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

