Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DUE. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.70 ($51.41).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €40.24 ($47.34) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a one year high of €44.08 ($51.86).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

