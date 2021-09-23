Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.37 million.

Shares of DLTH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Duluth has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $428.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duluth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of Duluth worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

