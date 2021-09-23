DubaiCoin Trading Up 1,027.6% Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00056700 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00024893 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007120 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

