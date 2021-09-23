Discovery Value Fund Invests $108.77 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 429,421 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $108,772,000. Coinbase Global makes up 2.9% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.67.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 856,243 shares of company stock valued at $222,915,890 over the last 90 days.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.19. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.