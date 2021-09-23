Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 61,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI)

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a Public Accelerator-Incubator. It invests in, develops, and acquires disruptive and innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company was founded on April 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Riverdale, NY.

