Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

DSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Shares of DSX opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 286,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.