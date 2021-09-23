Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €150.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €150.00 ($176.47) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €143.75 ($169.12) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €145.01 and a 200-day moving average of €142.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion and a PE ratio of 24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €152.65 ($179.59).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

