Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

DENN stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

