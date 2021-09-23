Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 87.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $201,425,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Denbury by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after acquiring an additional 210,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,237 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,160,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 61,170 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEN shares. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

DEN opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

