Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.59 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

