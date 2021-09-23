Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.10

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.10 and last traded at $102.93, with a volume of 167287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,406,727 shares of company stock valued at $337,831,370. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

