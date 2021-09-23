Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.10

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.10 and last traded at $102.93, with a volume of 167287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.27.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,406,727 shares of company stock valued at $337,831,370. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
