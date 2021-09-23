Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73. 1,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

