Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73. 1,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
