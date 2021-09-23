David M. Davis Sells 27,030 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $946,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNCY opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 525,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 175,905 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 60,650 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Several brokerages have commented on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

