David Emri Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD) Stock

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD) insider David Emri purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,159,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,316,740.

Shares of CVE CAD opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$188.21 million and a PE ratio of -120.00. Colonial Coal International Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 39.13 and a quick ratio of 38.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.76.

About Colonial Coal International

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, which is a coking coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and Gordon Creek metallurgical coal project comprising eight licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

