Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Data443 Risk Mitigation stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

