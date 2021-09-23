D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.08. 121,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,483. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

