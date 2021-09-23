CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Trading Down 4.5%

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.13 and last traded at $75.44. 9,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 858,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,889.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

