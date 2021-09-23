CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.77.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $164.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.20. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

