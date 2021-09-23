Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,047. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

