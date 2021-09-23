Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 158.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

