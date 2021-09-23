CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTIC shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 524.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 970,429 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTIC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.76.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

