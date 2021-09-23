Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

CROMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $$14.00 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $14.56.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

