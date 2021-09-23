Critical Survey: GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) versus Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Resonant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -65.68% -25.40% -21.95% Resonant -961.22% -138.45% -103.47%

27.6% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Resonant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GSI Technology and Resonant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Resonant 0 0 5 0 3.00

Resonant has a consensus price target of $5.65, suggesting a potential upside of 120.70%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and Resonant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $27.73 million 4.82 -$21.50 million N/A N/A Resonant $3.16 million 51.06 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -4.65

GSI Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant.

Risk & Volatility

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonant has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GSI Technology beats Resonant on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc. engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

