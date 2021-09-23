Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Critical Elements Lithium’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Shares of CVE:CRE opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$243.54 million and a PE ratio of -133.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.34. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 14.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

