Critical Analysis: Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) versus LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) and LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Eisai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eisai and LEG Immobilien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 8.71% 8.24% 5.52% LEG Immobilien 186.90% 19.92% 9.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eisai and LEG Immobilien, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eisai 0 1 2 0 2.67 LEG Immobilien 1 1 6 0 2.63

Risk & Volatility

Eisai has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eisai and LEG Immobilien’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $6.09 billion 3.73 $395.92 million $1.39 55.10 LEG Immobilien $1.04 billion 11.02 $1.55 billion N/A N/A

LEG Immobilien has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eisai.

Summary

LEG Immobilien beats Eisai on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

