CRH (NYSE:CRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Get CRH alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRH. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

CRH stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 21,072.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 116.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH (CRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.