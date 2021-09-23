Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 104,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

AMRN opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.53 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

