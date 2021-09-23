Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $151.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.01. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $165.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.